Go with the flow: Indigenous groups partner on World Water Day for special screening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In observance of World Water Day on Saturday, March 22, Tucson's Indigenous Film Committee and Alianza Indígena sin Frontera are collaborating to present the award-winning documentary "Thirst for Justice" at The Loft Cinema.

The event aims to shed light on water safety issues affecting Indigenous communities.

"Thirst for Justice" follows individuals from the Navajo Nation and Flint, Michigan, as they confront water contamination challenges.

The film highlights the journey of Janene Yazzie, a Navajo woman investigating uranium contamination in her community's water supply. Her story underscores the broader struggles many Indigenous communities face regarding water safety.

Melodie Lopez, a board member of the Indigenous Film Committee, emphasized the universal concern over water quality.

"Everyone's concerned about their water wherever we are." She noted that the film "starts with a Navajo woman who's examining, in northern Arizona, what's happening with her water systems."

Lourdes Escalante, executive director of Alianza Indígena de Frontera, discussed the significance of the event, mentioning that World Water Day is an annual observance for their organization.

She reflected on their approach.

"We're always trying to figure out, do we want to do like a celebration, do we want to do a protest?" Escalante said.

This year's event aims to foster dialogue.

"The whole purpose of this weekend's event is it's bringing those people together again to have that open discussion," she said.

The Loft Cinema's Indigenous Film Committee strives to create a supportive environment for Indigenous peoples in Pima County.

Lopez remarked, "What's really great about The Loft Cinema's Indigenous Film Committee is that we both create a really nice community here for the Indigenous peoples of Pima County."

The event is scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. at The Loft Cinema. Tickets are priced at $3 for tribal members and Loft Cinema members, and $7 for the general public.

World Water Day, established by the United Nations in 1993, is observed annually on March 22 to raise awareness about freshwater issues.

This year's theme focuses on glacier preservation, emphasizing the interconnectedness of global water resources.