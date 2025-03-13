Glass reflection: Tom Philabaum of Philabaum Glass Studio looks back on 50 years as studio closes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson is known for its rich Mexican food culture, but its vibrant art scene has also carved out a reputation, thanks in large part to glass artist Tom Philabaum.

Now, after more than 50 years in the city, Philabaum is stepping away from his studio, Philabaum Glass Studio, leaving behind a lasting legacy in modern glass-blowing art.

“When I got to be 25-26 years old, I just struck out for Tucson,” Philabaum said.

Arriving in the desert city in the 1970s, Philabaum brought something unique with him: the intricate and challenging craft of glass blowing.

“I think back in terms of the techniques that I invented or learned and employed myself," he said, reminiscing. "Glass is an exciting medium because it’s so challenging."

His journey took a personal turn when he met Dabney Miller, who would later become his wife.

“I said to him, 'Gosh, you probably don’t know anybody here.' He said, 'No, I don’t. I just got into town.' I said to him, 'I’ll be your friend,'” Dabney Philabaum recalled.

The couple built a life together, both personally and professionally.

In 1985, they moved Tom’s growing studio into a former Tastee Freeze on 6th Avenue.

“We built this building, the facade and stuff, to equivocate the neighborhood and the details of the neighborhood. I think we did a pretty good job of it,” he said about the building, now a mainstay in the Five Points area.

As word spread about Philabaum’s work, world-renowned glass artists, including Seattle’s Dale Chihuly, came to practice and create in his studio.

“Dale would come here with his team in the winter months, and they would rent the studio from us,” Philabaum said.

A decade ago, Philabaum was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In recent years he sold his gallery, Philabaum Glass Gallery, now open in the foothills, to an employee.

Now, he has decided to leave the studio as well.

“The building has outlasted my need for it,” he said.

For his daughter, Aubyn Philabaum, who moved back to Tucson just over a year ago to teach acting, the transition is bittersweet.

“I mean, this has been home, not only to my brother, my mom and dad and I, but to a lot of people,” she said.

Dabney Philabaum reflected on the studio’s impact.

“International people, big people, came and demonstrated in this studio. So there’s so much that’s happened through the years,” she said.

The public has one last opportunity to visit Philabaum Glass Studio, 711 S. 6th Ave., from Thursday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., to take home a piece of art and history.