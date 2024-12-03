'Giving Tattoos Day': Humane Society of Southern Arizona brings awareness to spaying and neutering pets

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As part of Giving Tuesday, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona is focusing on the importance of spaying and neutering pets with its campaign “Giving Tattoos Day."

In-Person Event on December 3rd:

Supporters are invited to join HSSA on Giving Tuesday, December 3rd, at two Tucson locations.



Tucson Hop Shop (3–8 p.m.) – 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.,

Enjoy a dog-themed celebration with adoptable dogs, temporary tattoos, and tattoo specials from Humble and Grand Tattoo Co. Tucson Hop Shop will be donating a small percentage of sales during the event to HSSA.

JoJo's Restaurant (5–9 p.m.) – 76 W. Washington St. in Downtown Tucson

Join us for a cat-themed celebration featuring information about our Community Cat services and Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) efforts. Enjoy live music and receive a tattoo with every donation. JoJo’s will be donating 10% of sales during the event to HSSA.

The "Giving Tattoos Day" campaign adds a fun twist by highlighting the green tattoo pets receive after their spay/neuter surgery.

Spaying and neutering are vital for maintaining pet health and preventing overcrowded shelters. Supporters who donate any amount now through December will receive a custom temporary tattoo as a thank-you.

Last year, HSSA veterinarians performed over 7,000 spay and neuter surgeries, preventing countless litters and reducing shelter burdens.

On Tuesday, they aim to raise $50,000 to fund a month's worth of spay/neuter surgeries (about 500 surgeries) or to provide care for 55 shelter pets, with an average cost of $910 per animal.

Donations on Tuesday's Giving Tattoos Day are triple-matched.

From 5-6 p.m. they are hosting a Donation Power Hour, sponsored by Pima Federal Credit Union, which has already kickstarted the hour with a $2,500 donation.

During this time, HSSA's CEO, Dr. Kristin Barney, will apply a temporary tattoo for every donation made.

Donors can give online at GivingTattoosDay.org or call their hotline at (520) 734-2546.