Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona celebrate 90 years of leadership and service

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona are marking 90 years of empowering young women with a celebration and new community initiatives.

Since 1935, local Girl Scouts have made their mark through outdoor adventures and public service. Now, the organization is launching the “90 Years Strong” campaign to honor its past and inspire future generations.

“We like to say we move at the speed of girls,” said Kristen Garcia-Hernandez, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona. “Girls today are earning badges in cybersecurity, robotics and coding, a big shift from the cooking and sewing badges of 90 years ago.”

As part of the campaign, the group is recognizing 90 local women who have served as role models and made an impact in the community. Scouts will also complete 90 acts of service across Southern Arizona.

There will be an official celebration in December called “Scoutchella,” a music festival that will bring together past, present and future Girl Scouts.