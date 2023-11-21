Support Local: Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair at Reid Park Thanksgiving Weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's almost time to get crafty at Reid Park, 920 S. Concert Pl., this Thanksgiving Weekend at the City of Tucson's Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair.

As many Tucsonans make their transition from spending time with loved ones on Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 22, and cross the corporate-sales madness of Black Friday, Nov. 23, they'll have a chance to support local artisans before the online savings of Cyber Monday, Nov. 27.

This two-day event starts at 9 a.m. both days, and lasts until 4 in the afternoon on the park's west side off of Country Club Road.

City of Tucson

According to the City of Tucson, this holiday fair has gone on for over 40 years now, usually bringing over 100 vendors from all over Southern Arizona.

Participating artisans are only allowed to sell "unique, handmade goods" which offer Tucsonans "a high-quality and diverse selection of items."