Get a taste of Greece at Tucson's Greek Festival this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Greek Festival is returning to downtown Tucson, with organizers making more room for attendees after having to turn away 2,000 people at last year's event.

Peter Anadranistakis says this year’s festival will offer more space for everyone to enjoy Greek food, desserts and entertainment.

Attendees can expect a variety of Greek favorites, including pastitsio, souvlaki, gyros, spanakopita and loukoumades, along with more traditional dishes and desserts.

Dream Life Media Gyros at Greek Fest

“The cookies are very unique, the desserts are very unique, the food is very unique. It's delicious. We're roasting lambs in the VIP section. So we want you to come, we want you to experience Greece, and if you haven't had a chance to get to Greece, this is your best chance to experience it.”

The festival is also partnering with the Downtown Tucson Partnership to help ensure a safe and secure weekend.

Dream Life Media 2025 Tucson Greek Fest

“I think having connectivity in Tucson matters," Anadranistakis says, "I think having connectivity with downtown merchants matters.”

And for those who want to keep the celebration going after the festival closes, there are additional options downtown.

Dream Life Media Entertainment at Greek Fest

Anadranistakis says attendees can continue the party at Talega Coffee and Velvet Cowboy on Friday and Saturday nights. When the festival closes at 10 p.m., the celebration can continue at Velvet Cowboy until 1 a.m.

Tickets are available for purchase online. Cash will not be accepted at the festival, and there is also a clear bag policy.

The festival takes over Jacome Plaza, located at 101 N. Stone Ave. in downtown Tucson, beginning at 3 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.