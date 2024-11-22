Watch Now
Gentle Ben's invites El Tour riders for Carb-Up Dinner night before big race

Charity dinner aimed at loading up riders with carbs for El Tour de Tucson giving back to Bikes for Change
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As El Tour riders gear-up for an early start tomorrow, many prepare for a final, carb-loaded meal.

"Everyone's going to be working hard, riding those bikes and they're going to need energy," said Anna White, a manager at Gentle Ben's Brewing Company.

Her restaurant along with Bacio's Italian are apart of UniConcepts, a restaurant collective near the University of Arizona. The restaurants teamed up to bring the very first Carb-Up Charity Dinner.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday night before the big race, Gentle Ben's is hosting this charity dinner and selling tickets for $22. For every ticket sold, $10 will go toward El Tour Bikes for Change as a way to give back.

"We're doing spaghetti, meatballs, and caesar salad from Bacio and holding it over here at Ben's," said White.

She said this event is also aimed at getting more college students involved in the Tucson community.

Tickets are available and can be purchased after the start of the event. After the dinner, Gentle Ben's will have a screening of Breaking Away, a popular film among the cycling community.

Anyone looking to purchase a ticket can do so in-person, or online at on Eventbrite.

