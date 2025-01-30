GCU expands nursing site in Tucson to boost enrollment and address nursing shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Grand Canyon University is working to address the nation's ongoing nursing shortage by expanding its presence across the country. The university recently enhanced its nursing site in Tucson with the goal of increasing the number of trained nurses entering the workforce.

The Tucson site is one of the locations where students can enroll in GCU's 16-month, year-round Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) program. The expansion includes a second skills lab, a dedicated study space and new pathways to nursing.

“They come in with their prerequisite courses, and this is the clinical and lab portion of their program,” said Danielle Edwards, executive director of nursing services at GCU.

She explained that the program is hybrid, with students completing online coursework and then attending labs, simulations and clinicals in Tucson. It's designed for students with 60 or more college credits or a non-nursing bachelor’s degree.

In the skills lab, students practice essential tasks such as inserting IVs, checking vital signs and conducting head-to-toe assessments.

Maria Staubs KGUN 9's Maria Staubs and Nick Martinez at GCU's nursing site in Tucson

Tucson native Nick Martinez, who is set to graduate in April, enrolled in the program.

“I’ve always known I wanted to help people. I just didn’t know how I was going to do that,” Martinez said, reflecting on his decision to pursue nursing.

Despite the program's challenges, which include rigorous coursework and clinical rotations, Martinez said the experience has been rewarding.

Nursing programs across the country have faced declining enrollment in recent years. According to the National Center for Health Workforce Analysis, enrollment in entry-level BSN programs dropped nearly 10% from 2022 to 2023.

GCU’s College of Nursing and Health Care Professions hopes the new skills lab in Tucson will attract more students to its nursing programs and help address the state’s nursing shortage.

As of January 2022, Arizona ranked among the top five states with the most severe healthcare staffing shortages, according to a press release from the Arizona State Board of Nursing. The shortage is driven by employee burnout, a high rate of nurse retirements, and a lack of trained nurses to replace those leaving the workforce.

“The more students we can get in, the more we can graduate, and the more we can help take care of our hospital systems and facilities here in town,” said Edwards.

The accelerated program admits up to 72 students three times a year—January, May, and September—and students gain clinical experience through rotations at local hospitals like Tucson Medical Center. In addition to the skills lab, students use advanced simulation mannequins that mimic human responses, including pulse, heartbeat, and eye movements.

For Martinez, the opportunity to practice before treating real patients is invaluable. “If I didn’t have this, I don’t know that I would be able to do a lot of things. Being able to sink an IV or at least practice before I go into the real world with patients is fantastic,” he said.

After graduation, Martinez plans to take the licensure exam and stay in Tucson to begin his career. “I was born and raised here, and I’d like to stay here a little longer and continue to work and build a family here,” he said.

GCU's nursing school in Tucson is located at 3500 N. Campbell Ave., Tucson, AZ 85719.