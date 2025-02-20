From quarter pipe dream to reality: Tucson's first shaded skate park's final push

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When Caleb Gutierrez started skating at 11 years old, the first thing he learned how to do was push the ground with his foot to get from point A to point B.

“That’s the most important thing on a skateboard," he said.

And it's a lesson he took off the board and into the Tucson City Council Chambers when at 26 years old, he started a nearly decade-long journey of creating Tucson's first ever shaded skate park.

The city plans to start construction on that park, Cushing St. Skate Park, with a groundbreaking March 21 under Interstate 10 at Cushing Street.

It's set for a grand opening in late 2025 or early 2026.

For more information watch the video above or check out the plans on the Cushing Street Park website.