From quarter pipe dream to reality: Tucson's first shaded skate park's final push

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When Caleb Gutierrez started skating at 11 years old, the first thing he learned how to do was push the ground with his foot to get from point A to point B.
“That’s the most important thing on a skateboard," he said.
And it's a lesson he took off the board and into the Tucson City Council Chambers when at 26 years old, he started a nearly decade-long journey of creating Tucson's first ever shaded skate park.
The city plans to start construction on that park, Cushing St. Skate Park, with a groundbreaking March 21 under Interstate 10 at Cushing Street.
It's set for a grand opening in late 2025 or early 2026.
For more information watch the video above or check out the plans on the Cushing Street Park website.
——
Alex Dowd is a multimedia journalist at KGUN 9, where her work combines her two favorite hobbies: talking to new people and learning about the community around her. Her goal is to eventually meet every single person in Tucson. Share your story ideas with Alex via email, alex.dowd@kgun9.com, or connecting on Instagram or X.