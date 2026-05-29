Free movie screenings on weekends at The Loft Cinema through end of June

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Free movies and free popcorn? Say less. The Loft Cinema is bringing 11 days of summer entertainment to Tucson through the end of June with their annual Loft Kids Fest.

The event begins Friday night at Himmel Park with an outdoor screening of “Zootopia 2.”

The Loft Cinema Loft Kids Fest 2025

After the kickoff event, movie screenings will continue every Saturday and Sunday at The Loft Cinema through June 28.

Jeff Yanc, program director at The Loft Cinema, says one of his favorite parts of the event is hearing from parents who say it is their child’s first time inside a movie theater.

Yanc said community support and local sponsors help make the event possible each year. He said the goal is to remove some of the barriers families may face when it comes to going to the movies.

“I think we also assume that everyone has access to movie theaters, but I think we don't always remember like how expensive it is. And you know, there may be travel barriers, maybe it's too far away. We have people who come from like Benson and Wilcox and other places in Pima County and Cochise County, places where they don't have movie theaters,” Yanc explains.

KGUN 9 Movie schedule

Doors open at 9:15 a.m., and movies begin at 10 a.m.