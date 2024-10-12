Free cancer screening test for firefighters at Midtown wellness center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As firefighters face occupational risks while battling fires, they’re also victims of different types of cancer. To address that, Rescue Me Wellness, the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation (GTFF) and GRAIL partnered up to offer free cancer screening tests for firefighters.

Research by the CDC and National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety shows firefighters have a 14% higher chance of dying from cancer than the general U.S. population.

Tucson Fire Department’s Deputy Chief Greg Hoffman tells me they are exposed to different carcinogens often.

“Cancer is very prevalent in the fire service. It's something that everybody that works in the fire service is nervous about as we go through our career," said Deputy Chief Hoffman.

Over time, the exposure can cause various cancers like kidney, lung or esophageal.

“Are we going to catch something early if we do get it? This goes a long way towards being able to get early detection and treatment if necessary," said Deputy Chief Hoffman.

The screening tests are administered at Rescue Me Wellness. The owner, Lisa Ritter, says she's grateful to be a part of the mission to improve firefighter health.

“Being in this occupation, their risk for cancer is so much greater than the general public," said Ritter. "So, to be able to have this test given to them free of charge, funded by Greater Tucson Fire Foundation is like a gift.”

Chairman for the GTFF, Mike McKendrick, says they funded the screening tests for firefighters.

“Cancer is an insidious disease," McKendrick said. "It makes firefighters and firefighters’ families suffer.”

The Galleri test screens for 51 types of cancers firefighters are most susceptible to with a simple blood draw.

“It's something that the fire departments, different fire agencies should pick up to provide for their firefighters," McKendrink said.

Just over 50 firefighters were screened today.

“It keeps the firefighters on the truck, keeps them healthy, keeps them from getting cancer at a higher level. You know, it catches it at the at the DNA level," said McKendrick.

Testing will run through Sunday, October 13th at Rescue Me Wellness at 4601 E. 5th St. More details about GTFF are here.