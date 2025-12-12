Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair is here!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair officially opened Friday with more than 350 vendors offering everything from artwork and jewelry to handmade goods and food.

One longtime vendor is The Lost Highway Sign Company, founded in 2008 by Levi Koenen. The Tucson-based business has been attending the street fair for about 15 years, showcasing handmade art created from recycled license plates.

"The cool thing about my art is everything jumps out at you, it's bright and it brings them into the booth. They get to experience something just completely different that they're not used to seeing," Koenen explains.

He has license plates that range from sports, music, movie quotes, and even some keychains.

KGUN 9 The Lost Highway Sign Company booth

The street fair runs Friday through Sunday, opening at 10 a.m. each day. It closes at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and wraps up at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Casey Anderson is the Executive Director for the 4th Ave Merchants Association and says there's always something different each year.

“We have food, we have beer, we have entertainment. Santa will be here Saturday and Sunday. We have a car show happening Saturday and Sunday so in every pocket of the event there's just a surprise element," Anderson explains.

The event is family-friendly, but organizers ask visitors to leave pets at home if possible to avoid crowd-related stress for dogs.

Parking is available at the Pennington Garage, where attendees can hop on a free shuttle that takes them directly to Fourth Avenue.

According to event organizers, the street fair brings in roughly $20 million in economic impact each year, making it not only a holiday tradition, but a major boost for Tucson’s local economy.