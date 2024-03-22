Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair celebrates 55th year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair returns for its 55th year, hosting a weekend filled with festivities and community spirit.

The event boasts over 450 vendors, ranging from local favorites to businesses hailing from around the globe. With activities tailored for families, the fair serves as a unifying force for the entire community.

Casey Anderson, executive director of the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, emphasized how this event brings the entire community together.

“It’s an event that really fosters our Tucson community. It demonstrates the diverse cultures that we have. We have food, and we have activities for kids. There’s really just something for everyone, not to mention all the amazing local merchants that live here permanently on the Avenue,” said Anderson.

The fair's impact extends beyond its festive atmosphere. Anderson mentioned its significant contribution to Tucson’s economy.

"It’s so great for our economy," said Anderson. "It showcases our amazing city and shows what we have to offer. It helps give a great economic impact back to our community, which we can use to do further good.”

The Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair expects to see over 300,000 visitors throughout the 3 days. The fair will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring the entire family by this weekend to see what Tucson can offer!