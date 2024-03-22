Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair begins

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair kicked off on Friday.

Hundreds of vendors are set up on the blocked off street, and thousands will head out to the fair through the weekend.

One of the local vendors is Ry’s Snacks, a local popcorn business from Marana.

Come see Ry’s Snacks at the 4th Avenue Spring Street Fair all weekend long! pic.twitter.com/j78G8l5nrn — Adam Klepp (@AdamKleppAZ) March 22, 2024

"We brought out 15 different flavors," Owner Ryan O'Gurk said. "Flavors including caramel, chocolate cinnamon, that's a new one we have, blueberry, Chicago, blueberry cherry, kettle, and butter as well.”

O'Gurk has been in business for ten years, and says customer service and a friendly approach has kept his business going.

“It’s just making everyone smile. I am always smiling and that’s what sets me apart," O'Gurk said.

If you can't makethe fair, you can also order Ry's popcorn online on his website.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.