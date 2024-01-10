Former Bookmans turns into 1940s musical

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A creative and immersive theater experience is coming soon to Midtown. 40 high school students from across our area are turning a former Bookmans location into a 1940s musical called "Alice by Heart."

The Inner Voice Studio and Southern Arizona Performing Arts Company have collaborated to create this production.

“The story is underground. We want the audience to feel what the actors are going to feel," said Kaitlin Bertenshaw, Producer and Founder of The Inner Voice Studio.

Once a space filled with bookshelves and books about the Blitzkrieg, now the former Bookmans is an underground train station weathering German bombings in 1941. But there's a twist to the story: the cast of local high schoolers play classic characters from Alice in Wonderland such as the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter and the Queen of Hearts.

“When you hear these kids singing and you watch them perform you can see into their soul, and it's beautiful," Bertenshaw said.

She's joined by former student Samantha Beemer who directs the production.

“I've always been a film person and into telling stories so I really wanted to try it and she said to write this show and direct Alice by Heart," said Beemer.

As a first time director, Beemer credits Bertenshaw for helping her set the stage for future generations of Tucson actors.

“I don't know if anyone other than my parents has believed in me as hard as Kaitlin has and that's so special," she said.

“This is all about the Tucson community realizing what this young generation has to say...... because it is a lot," said Bertenshaw.

————

Here are the production dates and times:

FRIDAY, JANUARY 19th, 6:30pm Pre-Show Talk and Tea Party, Performance at 7:30pm

SATURDAY, JANUARY 20th, 6:30pm Pre-Show Talk and Tea Party, Performance at 7:30pm

SUNDAY, JANUARY 21st, 5:00pm Pre-Show Talk and Tea Party, Performance at 6:00pm

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26th,6:30pm Pre-Show Talk and Tea Party, Performance at 7:30pm

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27th, 6:30pm Pre-Show Talk and Tea Party, Performance at 7:30pm

SUNDAY, JANUARY 28th, 5:00pm Pre-Show Talk and Tea Party, Performance at 6:00pm

Tickets available at sapactucson.org