First-of-its-kind fully-implanted cochlear implant could revolutionize hearing care

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The stigma surrounding aging and hearing loss presents a challenge for some.

"'I'm wearing hearing aids or I'm wearing a cochlear implant: it means that I'm old'. So a lot of patients are very resistant to wanting to do something about their hearing loss," says Dr. Mary Rose Goldstein, the lead audiologist at the Center for Neurosciences.

But doctors say not enough people get ahead of their hearing loss, and it causes problems.

"Hearing loss is probably the most treatable risk factor for the onset of dementia," says Dr. Abraham Jacob, the medical director of ear and hearing at the Center for Neurosciences, "So, even a mild hearing loss that, say, in the latter aspects of middle age, you know, if that's not treated, you're doubling your innate risk of dementia."

The new fully-implanted Acclaim Cochlear implant is in clinical trials across the country—and the first two of them to be implanted and turned on were right here in Tucson.

"So far, it seems to be going just as a normal cochlear implant would go, except for, we don't have the stigma of the external pieces," says Dr. Goldstein.

The goal behind the fully-implanted cochlear implant is to not only break the stigma, but also bring 24 hours a day, 7 days a week access to hearing.

"Once the external devices come off, you're essentially deaf, so you can't hear anymore. So having a fully implantable cochlear implant is a huge advancement forward," says Dr. Goldstein.

The clinical trials are in the early stages, and the two patients from here in Tucson are not allowed to comment due to the rules of the trial. But doctors say so far they are doing well.

But if you have hearing loss, don't wait to get checked. Dr. Jacob says taking care of problems early could lead to a longer, better life.

"So, 15 years from now, I think it's going to be a no-brainer. Everyone's going to say we need to treat hearing loss as early as possible," says Dr. Jacob.