Fifth Street reconstruction from Country Club to Alvernon set to begin March 2

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Roadwork on Fifth Street between Country Club Road and Alvernon Way will begin Monday, March 2, the City of Tucson announced Wednesday.

Hunter Contracting, under contract with the City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility, will start by milling the south side of Fifth Street at Country Club Road and working east, followed by paving operations. That phase is expected to be finished by mid‑April 2026, after which crews will build a new center turn lane. Work on the north side of the roadway is planned to start late this summer, with final completion scheduled for October 2026.

Contract officials said weekday work will generally take place from about 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The schedule is subject to change because of weather or other unforeseen conditions.

The project is part of the voter‑approved Prop 101: Tucson Delivers — Better Streets program, which extends from Country Club Road to Wilmot Road. Motorists traveling the corridor should expect temporary lane restrictions and possible delays during construction and are encouraged to plan alternate routes when possible.