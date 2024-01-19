Fifth Street improvement project set to start next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is set to break ground on a major road improvement project on East Fifth Street.

Surveyors are set to be out on the road starting next week.

Prop 101 was passed by voters in 2017 as the city is investing $100 million into Fifth Street.

The main water line on Fifth will start to be replaced this spring with a total repave of the road beginning after the water line is finished.

“These improvements will take place between (North) Wilmot Road and (North) Country Club Road," Erica Frazelle said.

Accessibility for all Tucsonans is also a priority.

“We also have some ADA ramps that may not be compliant which we will improve as well," Frazelle said.

Construction is expected to start in late spring and it could extend into 2025 or 2026.

Drivers can expect traffic changes and potential slowdowns on the road.

“When they’re doing the underground utility locations they will have some lane restrictions. They will start between Country Club and Alvernon and work their way east,” Frazelle said.

The city is asking drivers to patient with any traffic slowdowns due to construction and to be courteous of workers in the roadway.

You can read more about the improvement project here.