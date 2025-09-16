Fiesta Mexicana: Mexican Independence Day celebration

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and Mexican Independence Day on September 16th, many people gathered downtown Monday to celebrate at the Fiesta Mexicana outside the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall near the Tucson Convention Center.

It’s an event that has been going on for decades to commemorate Mexico’s independence from Spain in 1810, put on by the Mexican Consulate and Visit Tucson.

Lee Wong, Deputy Consul of the of Consulate of Mexico in Tucson, says every year in Mexico City central plaza, the president of Mexico gives the traditional ceremony called 'El Grito' and every ambassador in every consul of Mexico abroad replicates that in and around their jurisdiction.

“This means that we are welcome in the United States. We have been here in the Southwest for centuries and that the new generations have no problem whatsoever being American and Mexican," Wong said. "And we see that everyday because the community here in Tucson is bi-cultural, is bilingual. They love the United States of America. They love Mexico and this is yet another way to express it."

About ten vendors set up shop with their unique and vibrant merchandise.

Laura Gutierrez sells purses from Oaxaca, items she says are made with delicacy.

“They are a piece of art. You know because they make it by hand and they are leather," Gutierrez said. "And so they are carved and painted by hand, so I'm very proud of them."

Gutierrez is from Guaymas, Sonora, but has been living in the U.S. now for five decades. She says she's happy to support both countries.

"It makes me so proud to be a Mexican, but I've been living in the United States for 50 years and I love this country too. My kids and my grandkids are here, but I also have a heart for Mexico," Gutierrez said.

Pamela Hopkins was invited by one of her friends who is a fundraiser for El Rio, and says celebrating Mexican Independence Day brings her so much joy.

"I love it. I have loved it forever. I went to Pueblo High School so I've been celebrating it for a very long time," Hopkins said. “I love the music. I can’t wait to get to the food. It’s always got to be a wonderful part of it, but the music is spectacular and I love the costumes that people wear here."

As for food and drinks, there were tamales, elote, agua frescas, lots of delicious Mexican dishes.

The celebration concluded with a sold-out concert by the Tucson Symphony Orchestra at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall.

Wong reminds everyone there is always an open door at the Mexican Consulate.

"If you need any paperwork, any type of visa, any questions that you need, please feel free and welcome to the Consulate of Mexico here in Tucson," Wong said.