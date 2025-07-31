TUSD adds new security fencing at Bonillas Elementary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When students at Bonillas Traditional Magnet Elementary School return to class this fall, they’ll be greeted by more than just new teachers and classmates. The Tucson Unified School District has installed new, taller fencing around the school, marking a significant upgrade in campus security.

The fencing project is one of the first of its kind under a district-wide safety initiative approved by voters as part of a 2023 bond program. The upgrade replaces previous 4-foot fences with 8-foot fencing that combines chain-link and wrought iron for durability and enhanced visibility.

“It’s for our deterrence,” said Dr. Charlotte Carter, bond program manager for TUSD. “And also to get the right public service and our security people here so we can make sure our environment is safe.”

While the project wasn’t prompted by a specific incident, officials say the move reflects broader efforts to create safe, supportive environments for learning. “We want all of our kids and all of our staff to feel safe — to have a nurturing environment,” Carter said. “So the bond program is for the entire district.”

The $200,000 project is nearly complete, with about 80% of the school’s perimeter already fenced. According to a TUSD spokesperson, the remaining 20% is expected to be completed by the end of the semester.

The fencing is a welcome addition for neighbors like Lanae McDade, president of the Rosemont West Neighborhood Association, who says safety concerns in the area have grown in recent years. “When I first came back, you didn’t worry about locking anything or people wandering onto your property,” she said. “Now, unfortunately, it’s a daily issue.”

McDade noted an increase in drug use, crime and transient activity in nearby parks. “We have people showing up at the park that are obviously homeless, and we don’t want them there. It’s our park—we walk our dogs, our children play there.”

Her concerns also extend to students walking to and from school. “You’ll find there’s a lot more parents seeing their kids, even in high school, to and from school,” McDade said.

The fencing at Bonillas is part of a broader district-wide effort to improve safety infrastructure across TUSD’s more than 80 campuses.