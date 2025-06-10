Watch Now
Federal mental health funding cut sparks concern in Tucson schools

The Trump administration plans to cut $1 billion from school mental health, and districts like TUSD are concerned about the impact.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A $1 billion federal cut to school mental health grants is raising concerns across the country, including here in the Tucson Unified School District (TUSD).

TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo called the Trump administration’s decision “disappointing” and said the loss of funding could deeply impact students still struggling with trauma after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re seeing students come in dealing with the effects of trauma, and that creates a whole new challenge,” Trujillo said.

The district is concerned about students who rely on school-based clinical services covered by Medicaid. Many of those students are in special education programs and receive help from psychologists, social workers and speech therapists.

“For a lot of families, school is the only place where their kids can get this kind of care without worrying about insurance,” Trujillo said.

With fewer federal dollars, TUSD may be forced to scale back support programs. Trujillo said there’s no easy way to replace the funding, and the district is already operating on a tight budget.

A memo to Congress obtained by the Associated Press states the Trump administration plans to seek alternative ways to support students' behavioral health needs, but for now TUSD plans to take one day at a time.

