Fans gather to watch UA Men's Basketball Team advance to Sweet 16

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Men’s Basketball punched their ticket to the Sweet 16 on Saturday after their 78-68 win over Dayton. Despite the early tip off time, fans packed sports bars near the University of Arizona’s campus on University Blvd.

Frog and Firkin, located at 874 E University Blvd, opened their doors at 8:30 in the morning for the game and fans showed up.

UA student Luis Sanchez was there with his friends. He said, “All the restaurants are packed with people and it’s just a great time.”

Atlanta Falcons running back and Tucson native, Bijan Robinson was one those people watching the game at the restaurant.

This will be the team’s second Sweet 16 appearance in three seasons, but fans are hoping for more than that.

“I think we’re going to go to the National Championship. We’re going to see them in Glendale,” UA alum, Santiago Martinez said.

Arizona will either face Baylor or Clemson in the next round of play.