'Faith in humanity restored:' Tucsonan thanks neighbors who helped clear Monsoon damage

Shannon Kerstetter came home Sunday to find a neighbor's carport had been picked up in the wind, damaging her roof and landing in front of her house.
Adam Klepp
Posted at 2:32 PM, Jul 17, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — While Sunday’s monsoon caused a lot of damage, it also showed the positive side of the Tucson community.

Piles of debris are outside of each home on Castro Street as cleaning up from Sunday’s monsoon took a neighborhood effort.

Shannon Kerstetter came home after the storm to find a large amount of debris in front of it.

“I thought my house had crumbled. I thought, 'Oh my God,'” Kerstetter said.

But it wasn’t her house. It was a carport from down the street which flew over 100 feet.

Kerstetter was overwhelmed by the mess. Then, over a dozen neighbors who she had never met before stepped in to help clear it away.

house
Pieces of a nearby car port on Kerstetter's house

“When my neighbors came out to clear the rubble from my house, my faith in humanity was restored," Kerstetter said.

Kerstetter's next door neighbor Betty Cain is still lending a helping hand.

“I let her set her debris in my yard because I have more room than she does," Cain said.

Kerstetter says the area has issues with porch pirates and break-ins, but after the storm, her perspective on her neighbors have changed.

“I think maybe those are outside people. Because my neighbors seem pretty cool," She said. "I was very impressed, pretty heart-warmed by the outpouring of support.”

Adam Klepp is a reporter for KGUN 9. At his previous station in Yuma, Adam focused on a range of local issues including the border, water rights and healthcare. He is originally from Detroit, Michigan, and attended both Loyola University Chicago and Syracuse University. Share your story ideas and important issues with Adam by emailing adam.klepp@kgun9.com or by connecting on Twitter.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

