Extra Rooms: TMC expands adult, pediatrics department

Tucson Medical Center has opened the first phase of a multi-year, $27 million emergency department expansion aimed at improving patient care and reducing wait times.

The upgrade includes 18 private exam rooms and features a “racetrack” layout designed to improve efficiency and communication among staff. The full project is set for completion by September 2026.

“The goal of the renovation is to streamline communication and care,” said Joy Upshaw, TMC’s chief nursing officer. “This design allows nurses, physicians and care technicians to have clear and concise communication, see all of their patients and provide seamless care.”

The racetrack layout provides a direct line of sight for medical staff, eliminating outdated, siloed hubs that can slow response times.

Jacob Linhart, director of facilities and construction services, said the design ensures staff can quickly see and respond to patient needs.

“The way antiquated emergency centers are set up, you don’t have visibility on every patient,” Linhart said. “Now, nurses have a 160-degree field of view on multiple exam rooms, improving response times.”

Beyond efficiency, the renovation also prioritizes patient comfort. Each of the 18 new rooms is equipped with advanced technology, including TV monitors, whiteboards for patient updates, and improved monitoring systems.

“We’ve upgraded our technology to enhance the patient experience,” Upshaw said. “Clean environments, better flooring and beds, and state-of-the-art monitoring all make a difference.”

With TMC treating more than 100,000 emergency patients annually, the expansion is expected to significantly improve operations.

“There are three phases, and I’ve been marking that 2026 completion date for years,” Upshaw said.