Emerge Center holds week-long holiday donation drive to support survivors of abuse

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Emerge Center Against Domestic Violence in Tucson will keep its Holiday House collection campaign open for neighbors to donate gifts and items to families until Mon. Dec. 9.

As an event, center leaders said Holiday House invites survivors of domestic abuse and families to create new holiday memories free from the fear of violence.

“During the holidays, what usually comes up for people are thoughts around family, joy, happiness," Karina Valle, Emerge's vice president of community engagement, said.

"What we know is that for families who are experiencing violence, usually, the thoughts they might have are usually painful thoughts and memories.”

Over the past week, Emerge put together several holiday-themed events, including opening a store where families can shop for gifts for loved ones at no cost to themselves. This year, Emerge leaders expect close to 300 families will find a gift in their shop aisles.

If you would like to donate, with a physical item or financial gift, Emerge has shared wishlists on their website. Valle said they usually run into a shortage of gifts means for adults and teens.

Physical donations should be dropped off, new and unwrapped, at Emerge's Midtown location at 2545 E Adams St before 4:00 p.m. on Fri. Dec. 6.