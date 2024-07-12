El Tour de Tucson opens first retail store in Midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — El Tour de Tucson, Tucson’s annual cycling event, is opening its first retail store today in Midtown.

"The local cycling community definitely has a great love and an affinity for this event. I think they’ll be proud that this office is now open. They can come in and talk about cycling if they want, they can take a look at some of the new merchandise, but you know also people sometimes have questions about the route or you know why we do that so you know our doors are open if people wanna come in and talk about cycling we’re here," TJ Juskiewicz, Executive Director of El Tour de Tucson, said.

The new shop not only offers vintage and new merchandise but also serves as a local spot for cycling enthusiasts.

"You know it’s just a place that we could really be proud of how many we have been people that have just kind of popped in as we’re putting this thing together and they’re just amazed," Juskiewicz said. "They saw where we were before to really just have a place that we can be proud of and really showcase what this is. The cycling Mecca in my mind, Tucson is just light years ahead of every other community and this is just another thing that just puts another cherry on top."

In celebration, the store is offering a $25 sale today for the grand opening.

The new store is located in Midtown and will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.