'El Regalo' is Rialto Theatre's new gift to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The nonprofit that runs the Rialto Theatre in downtown Tucson opened a new store that embodies the history of the iconic venue.

The space next to the theatre entrance, 320 E. Congress St., has been empty for more than a decade.

Now it’s home to ‘El Regalo,’ or ’the gift’ in Spanish.

It features gifts like Rialto merchandise and work from local artists. The plan is to rotate new merchandise and artwork in the store.

The name ‘El Regalo’ is also a nod to the theatre’s revival in the '70s, as a first-run Spanish language movie house known as El Cine Plaza.

All of the shop’s proceeds go to the Rialto Theatre Foundation for programming and education at the theatre.

You can watch the full story on ‘El Regalo’ on Sunday, Dec. 24.

‘El Regalo’ has the following store hours for the rest of December:

Dec. 22: 12-5 pm

Dec. 23: 12-5 pm

Dec. 28: 12-4 pm and 5-8 pm

Dec. 29: 12-5 pm

Dec. 30: 12-5 pm

Dec. 31: 6-8 pm