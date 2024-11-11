​​El Grupo Youth Cycling hosts Fall Fondo fundraiser in Midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On the morning of Sunday, November 10, midtown Tucson was alive with the spirit of cycling as riders hit the streets for the annual Fall Fondo fundraiser, a key event organized by El Grupo Youth Cycling.

The event, now in its 11th year, attracted dozens of riders who took on 75-, 50- and 35-mile routes to raise money for the organization, which focuses on empowering Tucson's youth through biking.

The Fall Fondo serves as El Grupo’s largest fundraiser, with proceeds supporting the group's mission to provide accessible biking opportunities, equipment and safety education for young people.

Executive Director Denise Aquino shared that El Grupo's goal is to ensure that every child, regardless of their background, can experience the benefits of cycling.

“We just want to make sure that bikes and bike safety are accessible to anyone in Tucson,” Aquino said.

Aquino noted the various health and personal benefits of cycling as a reason to get youth hooked early.

A recent study by the National Institutes of Health found that biking reduces the future risk of osteoarthritis and knee pain.

Aquino also says that cycling prepares youth for the responsibility of driving on roads.

“They have to ride the exact same roads as cars do,” Aquino. “So all the communication skills that go along with a competent, you have to do that with being a competent cycling as well.”

She says that cycling instills a sense of “trust” and “confidence” while navigating spaces, which keeps youth riders safe.

“Taking up space is so important, especially for girls,” she said. “Just to be able to say this is my lane, I’m going to stay right here and I’m going to keep myself and my group safe, is something we want to make sure that our kids learn on the ride, so when they’re off the bike, it comes just as easily.

She notes that “a lot of our kids, when they take their driver’s test, they don’t have to take it twice.”

Through El Grupo, young cyclists receive not only equipment like bikes and helmets but also training, support and a welcoming community.

For participants like Tomas Salazar, who now competes in national cycling tournaments, the organization has made an enormous impact.

“Cycling is very expensive,” Salazar said. “Without El Grupo, I would not be able to ride bikes competitively pretty much at all.”

Beyond competition, Salazar credits the program with helping him build confidence, strength and a network of friends.

For David Guillermo Heraldez, a fifth-grade rider, the program is a fun way to stay active while exploring new places. “It’s a good way to exercise and get your muscles going while still having a fun time,” he said.

Supporters also touted the environmental and economic benefits of cycling. Don Romero, an avid supporter of El Grupo, pointed out, “It’s cheap, it’s efficient, and you don’t have to put gas in it.”

The Fall Fondo fundraiser takes place as El Grupo approaches a major milestone—its 20th anniversary.

The organization is gearing up for future events, including its spring registration drive and a bicycle-based scavenger hunt in March. More information on El Grupo Youth Cycling’s upcoming programs can be found on the organization’s website.

