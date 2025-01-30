Egg prices likely to continue rising in 2025

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Many of us have noticed the egg prices on the grocery receipts looking higher than usual and it doesn't look like it'll go down any time soon.

This is partly due to the bird flu which is straining the country’s poultry supply.

Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows a 2.2% expected inflation rate for food in 2025.

Their food price outlook shows that egg prices are expected to go up 20% this year.

In December, the average price of a dozen Grade A large eggs was $4.15. Right now, a dozen eggs are about $6.

Christa Lebron, owner of Chez Peachy Bento Cake Cafe finds the egg price increase challenging. Unfortunately, this is something she’s dealt with before.

“As I started off as a home baker, I definitely saw a very large price increase in ingredients and of course eggs was one of the top ones. But I didn't think it would reach to this point," said Lebron.

The consumer price index shows egg prices went up 37% over the last year.

A year ago, Lebron paid between $70-$90 for 15 dozen eggs. Now, she pays about $165 for the same amount.

“So that's like a massive price increase and honestly, it took us a bit back, but we can't really operate without eggs. We kind of have no choice," Lebron said.

Since Lebron uses up to 100 eggs a week, she adjusted her pricing.

“We're grateful for the support that we've been getting from our customers and I honestly feel like without them, we wouldn't be able to keep buying those expensive ingredients. It's been working out for us so far," said Lebron.

Organizations like Peta stepped in to inform about egg substitutions to those who are not buying them anymore. Today, they gave away tofu egg salad sandwiches across the street from the University of Arizona.

“Some of the cheapest things in the grocery store are vegan items. So, a block of tofu can be from $2-$3. There are many other wonderful swaps available, including Wonder Egg. You can use flaxseed, chickpeas, chickpea flour, and even aquafaba, which is the liquid from canned chickpeas," said Amanda Brody, senior campaigner.

For now, Lebron keeps her fingers crossed, hoping that egg prices will drop.

“I definitely do feel bad for other businesses that it could be impacting on a larger scale, because no matter what, if it keeps increasing, it's really going to take a toll on multiple businesses, probably including ours too," Lebron said.