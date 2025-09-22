Eastside apartment fire leaves one displaced

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Sunday night fire at an Eastside apartment complex, Green Leaf At Broadway, leaves one resident displaced.

Tucson Fire Department was dispatched to a commercial fire at an apartment complex off E. Broadway Blvd. and S. Camino Seco last night at 9:19 p.m.

Crews arrived within five minutes and used a ladder truck to extinguish the fire from the roof.

No injuries were reported, according to TFD.

They say an exhaust fan caused the fire and remind people to clean their exhaust fans regularly to avoid this from happening.