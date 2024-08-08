Dunbar Pavilion creates a new tech lab for the community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN — The historic Dunbar Pavilion, a former segregated school established in 1918, is embracing the future by opening a new workforce readiness room equipped with brand new technology. This new space is designed to provide the community with access to tools and training that can enhance job prospects and skill development.

The workforce readiness room has virtual reality (VR), 3D printing, and a volumetric capture stage, offering community members the chance to explore and learn about advanced technologies that growing everyday in today’s job market.

Courses installed on laptops within the room will help users improve their skills for better employment opportunities without the need for traditional college education.

Freda Marshall, Executive Director of the Dunbar Pavilion, emphasized the importance of this new room.

"This lab is to help people get acclimated to what AI is, take the fear out of it, and use it to their benefit. Whether it’s school tutoring or improving skills to get a better job, this space will help our community members grow and develop," she said.

The Dunbar Pavilion has undergone significant changes since it closed as a school in 1951. It now serves as a cultural hub for African American arts and community engagement, housing various organizations and small businesses.

Barbara Lewis, a Dunbar board member and former student, reflected on the transformation of the Pavilion, expressing her hope that it will continue to honor its legacy while embracing new advancements.