Downtown women's shelter is bursting at the seams, asks community for help

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Every woman deserves a place to turn to and Sister José Women's Center aims to provide just that. But as the need for homeless services rises, they’re working to meet that demand.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released its 2024 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report. Homelessness is up 18% nationwide, and it rose by 3.5% in Arizona.

The pathway out of homelessness is not a straight line. For years, Sister José has been a refuge for unhoused women.

“So much of what we do is just helping these women feel human. You’re out in the streets, you are truly in survival mode every moment and every day," said Aida Samuel, chair of the board of directors for the center.

Data from the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness shows that in 2024, about 2,102 people were experiencing homelessness in Tucson. Of that number, 651 of them were women.

“We kept seeing this tremendous need, more women coming in. We could not service all of them," said Samuel.

The center has 54 beds for women. Samuel says they get about 26,000 visits from women a year.

“Throughout all our programs, whether you're a drop-in during the day, or you're here for overnight shelter or the long-term shelter, we could see upwards to 3,000 women in a month. So, you see how much the volume is there," Samuel said.

Women with a bed at the center receive three meals and two snacks a day, but that has changed.

“We need even more food," said Samuel. "We need more funds to buy more food.”

Women staying at the center stepped up, finding a solution to get food to more people.

“The women in the shelter said, why don't we forego our snacks? Our mid-morning snack and our afternoon snack and you give those to those women who are not going to be able to come in," Samuel said.

The center is always accepting help. Samuel says you can find a list of donations on their website or prepare a hot meal for the women.