Multiple injuries in downtown streetcar collision on 4th Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police confirmed both the department and Tucson Fire responded Saturday afternoon to a crash involving two Sun Link streetcars on 4th Avenue near 8th Street.

Officials say the streetcars collided and derailed. Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One driver reportedly attempted a turn without confirming the rail had switched tracks, then tried to stop before hitting the other streetcar, police said.

Police said a federal agency reached out to Sun Tran to complete an investigation.

Crews will need specialized equipment to reset and remove the derailed streetcars.

Fourth Avenue is expected to remain closed through at least Sunday morning while the investigation continues.

KGUN 9 has reached out to Sun Tran for more information.

