Downtown senior living facility asking Tucson community to lend a hand

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local nonprofit senior living facility, Foundation for Senior Living (FSL) at The Marist, is reaching out for support and asking the community to lend a hand in the spirit of giving.

The donations they're in need of are perishable/non-perishable foods, hygiene products, arts and crafts and gardening tools/items.

Barbara Allen has lived at The Marist since 2018.

“I’m so thankful—thankful that the Lord answered my prayers his way," said Allen.

Before retiring, Allen was a trauma and ICU nurse working long shifts. Now, she volunteers in the community garden, pantry or craft room.

This Thanksgiving, Allen says she's very excited to help host a potluck dinner with others at The Marist.

“Just the camaraderie between the residents and the “family feel”, you know, this is my family away from my family," said Allen.

Allen says the garden is her happy place and as a former nurse, she loves to keep her hands busy.

“This was so gratifying, you know—I mean, you're creating something," Allen said. "You're making something to give to others.”

She adds that she's always longed for a "secret garden" and now she finally has it.

Community manager at The Marist, Rachel Cleary, tells me it's a great feeling to watch the residents get a big smile on their faces when they all get together, especially over the holidays.

“It actually makes me proud, though. I love it when everybody comes together and we get everybody cooking together. We get a potluck, people get to share their dishes, their favorite recipes. If they aren't able to cook or can't afford to bring something, who cares? Come anyway," Cleary said. "Everybody's welcome.”

Amy O’Sullivan, senior director of mission advancement at FSL, says it’s important that they help the seniors fight isolation and loneliness with engaging activities like the Thanksgiving potluck or garden—which is why they’re in need of donations.

“What you're bringing is so much more than just the items themselves," said O'Sullivan. "It's bringing joy, it’s bringing dignity to our seniors and it really allows you to rally around those that you live here next to—your neighbors.”

If you're in the cooking or baking mood, O'Sullivan says they accept pre-packaged meals.

“If somebody feels like making some small individual meals and breaking it up into portions," O'Sullivan said. "That's something we can freeze and give out to our residents as well. Again, to give them that comfort of home, regardless of what they can afford themselves.”

The Marist is located downtown at 111 S. Church Ave. Call the facility for donation questions at (520) 231-1121.