Downtown pizza kitchen 30 years in the making

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Opening September 2023, Jaime’s Pizza Kitchen, 312 E. Congress St., is a relatively new business in Downtown Tucson, but the name is a familiar one.

Before Owner Gabriel Moreno was making pizzas, he grew up going to his grandfather’s businesses: Jaime’s Mexican Favorites and Jaime’s Bar & Grill. Both were on 4th Avenue, the latter staying open between 1990 to 2002.

“I love people, and I love catering to ‘em and taking care of them,” shares Gabriel’s grandfather Jaime Moreno.

He says went into the industry without formal training but with plenty of dedication.

“I’ve been self-employed all my life, 50 years of my life,” he explained. “You go by the seat of your pants, right? That’s the only thing that carried me… A lot of guts and a lot of help from the good Lord. When [Gabriel] first came into Jaime’s, he was two years old.”

Twenty years ago, Gabriel then started his own journey. He says he became interested in making pizzas after the Brooklyn Pizza Company moved next door to his grandfather’s bar in the 90s.

“Even at a young age, you could see the camaraderie between my dad and the staff,” Gabriel told KGUN 9. “My uncle, my tias, and it just seemed so tight-knit and seemed so fun.”

Pizza took Gabriel to shops and stops from Tucson to Tubac, including Grimaldi’s and Pizza Luna. Along the way, Gabriel says, he learned the science behind managing ingredients and managing people.

“It sounds crazy, but it was a no-look-back scenario,” described Gabriel. “It was, I fell in love!”

Two years ago, Gabriel started Jaime’s Pizza Kitchen. Though at first, that’s all it was: a kitchen for takeout and delivery, only in a shared space near North 1st Avenue and East Fort Lowell Road.

“Took our knowledge and we found the equipment that we could afford,” Gabriel recalled. “And we opened up in a 214-square foot kitchen.”

Gabriel’s family has helped make pizza pies with him.

“When it got a little tight and got a little scary, ultimately I checked the box,” said Gabriel. “I’m with my people. I’m with my kids, I’m with my wife. We’re doing something we’re passionate about.”

Last year, a partnership with property owners next to the Rialto Theatre led to the current version of Jaime’s, a full restaurant on Congress Street. Moreno also operates and serves his full menu at the Good Oak Bar next door.

“And we’re still doing it all together. My wife is still back there [in the kitchen]. My older son is still back there,” said Gabriel.

Other family members, including friends and co-workers Jaime met during his journey, are also involved.

“Family doesn’t mean blood related,” Gabriel added. “Family means that we share a passion and a consideration for the people that we’re around and working worth and our food and what we’re presenting… We work hard, we play hard, and we do it together.”

The name remains a nod to Gabriel’s grandfather, and to the Tucsonans who remember the restaurant’s roots.