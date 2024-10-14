Downtown art show benefits missing and murdered Indigenous people in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Josie Rios regularly holds Indigenous markets at the Fourth Avenue Coalition Space, but the one she held the evening of Oct. 12 was different. It sent a message.

“As indigenous people, we make so many things," Rios said. "Art is part of our data that we give out into the world.”

All of the proceeds for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Art Show will go to fighting the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people in Arizona.

A 2017 Study by the Urban Indian health Institute says Arizona is third in the country in cases. Tucson itself had 31 at the time.

“I kept hearing stories of people that have been impacted," Rios said. "Hearing them made want to help and figure out how I could make an impact.”

She did so by partnering with grassroots organization Indivisible Tohono.

April Ignacio, co-founder of the organization, is an artist herself and a member of the state of Arizona's Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls task force, established by HB 2570.

“Art is part of our culture," she agreed. "It is our makeup. An artist is able to see beyond what is right in front of you and interpret the world the way they see it.”

Thirteen local indigenous artists made work for a silent auction and sold items of their own at the show. One of those artists was Pascua Yaqui Nation member Celeste Mills.

“It feels very personal because that could happen to anybody I know in my family," she said.

Ignacio says this is the first time someone outside the grassroots organization has reached out to support them.

“The proceeds actually do go back to the community in a way that has never happened for Indivisible Tohono,” she said.

Rios says she hopes the funds they raise help to bring more attention to the cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people

Indivisible Tohono plans to use what is raised to fund anti-violence programs in the community, trips to the state capitol for advocacy or legislation and installations like the ones across the state on May 5 or Red Dress Day.