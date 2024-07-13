'Don't lie for the other guy' campaign kicks off

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Shooting Sports Foundation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives launch the second installment of the 'Don't lie for the other guy" campaign.

The campaign educates people on the gun buying process and to not buy a gun for someone else that cannot legally own a gun.

"If you buy a firearm for someone who is not legally able to do so you can get up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine," Mark Oliva, Managing Director Of Public Affairs for the National Shooting Sports Foundation said.

The campaign will continue in Tucson throughout the month.