Disabled residents of Tucson House raising concerns around out-of-service elevators

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a medical rescue on Monday morning on the 15th floor of Tucson House while all three elevators were out of service. As the City of Tucson worked on repairs, the incident ended up requiring first responders to slowly hoist the individual down the stairwell.

TRT TEAM IN ACTION!



This morning, Tucson Fire responded to a medical call at Tucson House.

The patient needed to be transported, but there was a challenge: the elevators were out of service, and the patient lived on the 15th floor.

Thanks to the incredible skills of our…

Residents have reached out to KGUN 9 about issues at Tucson House, but this raised other concerns for people living in the building, especially those who require wheelchairs to get around.

“I've been in that elevator before when it's stopped me mid-floor. And I waited three hours for the fire department to get in and take me out," said Alice Ellis, recalling previous experiences with the elevators.

Another resident, Angie Rose, said she had a similar situation happen to her.

“I was stuck in the elevator for two hours,” said Rose.

On Monday morning, they both described having to wait several hours before being able to take out their dogs. They worried for their safety because of what they say they have seen happening in the past.

“The elevators are definitely unreliable, all they do is put bandaids on it," said Rose, frustrated with the living conditions. “They don't have to live here, but they also don't want to take responsibility for making this place safe and humane for the humans that live in it.”

The public housing complex owned by the City of Tucson has been scheduled for renovation, which is expected to start in July 2025.