Demonstrations held in opposition of Trump administration for International Women's Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today, some Tucsonans participated in demonstrations across the city as part of International Women’s Day.

Three demonstrations took place in Tucson, part of the larger number of rallies and protests taking place worldwide.

President Donald Trump and his administration were the focus of the demonstration in Downtown Tucson, which stretched down Congress Street from Granada Avenue to Church Avenue.

Kerry Schwartz, one of about 100 demonstrators lining Congress Street on Saturday morning, said she is fighting for democracy.

“We are citizens of the world, we’re citizens of this country, and we feel really strongly that our democracy is under fire,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz, like others at the demonstration opposing Elon Musk.

During his joint address to Congress on March 4, Trump praised Musk for his work leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“Thank you, Elon. He’s working very hard. He didn’t need this. He didn’t need this. Thank you very much. We appreciate it. Everybody here, even this side, appreciates it, I believe. They just don’t want to admit that,” Trump said.

DOGE, tasked with cutting federal spending, has fired thousands of federal workers.

“We’ve got Elon Musk in there who’s not an elected official who’s making unilateral decisions and apparently is getting away with some of the things,” Schwartz said.

Demonstrator Erica Reiter said she worries about losing her social security payment and the cost of items because of Trump’s tariff plan.

“Everyday is frightening in terms of things that are happening and announcements that are being made, she said.

Trump has signed more than 80 executive orders, which is more than any other president in their first 100 days in office since President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Roosevelt signed 93 in his first 100 days.

“We’ve accomplished more in 43 days than most administrations accomplished in four years or eight years, and we are just getting started,” Trump said during his joint address to Congress earlier this week.