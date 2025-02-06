Debate me, bro: University High holds 47th edition of UHS Debates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Politics requires the exchange of ideas, and for nearly 50 years, students at University High School have embraced that principle.

That tradition continued with the school’s 47th annual debate event, where student-led political parties presented policy proposals before their peers.

“Today we got on stage, we talked about the issues in our platform and we debated them with other parties,” said Carlos Madrid, a senior at University High School. “So this was around a three-month process.”

Students cheered as their classmates debated issues ranging from healthcare and mental health resources to abortion access and education reform.

The event mirrors real-world political systems, with students forming four groups, or “parties,” similar to the Democratic and Republican parties.

These teams spent months preparing for the debates, often dedicating personal time outside of school.

“We have to put in a lot of work,” said senior Lance Kaye. “Every Saturday we met for like six hours.”

The effort helped students build confidence in public speaking and quick thinking.

“It was overwhelming at first,” Kaye said. “However, as I sat down and settled, I realized I put in so much work that I was ready.”

For government teacher Matthew Trouard, the debate is a tradition with deep roots.

“I remember doing this 14 years ago now and supporting my party and working on my party’s platform,” said Trouard, a University High graduate.

Students say the skills they develop through the event help prepare them for college and beyond.

“With this project, you work with a lot of different people with a lot of different leadership skills,” Madrid said. “And I think that that has really helped me grow as an individual.”

Juniors in AP history classes will vote on the winning party, determining which policy proposals resonated most with their peers.