Dancing into 2025: 'Silent Disco' at the Taco Bell New Year’s Eve Downtown Bowl Bash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dancing isn’t always easy — especially in front of a crowd — but at the Taco Bell New Year’s Eve Downtown Bowl Bash, a Silent Disco, presented by Tucson Federal Credit Union, helped attendees let loose for the night.

If you’ve never experienced a Silent Disco before, here’s how it worked: Attendees received wireless headphones and danced along to music played by live DJs. While the outside may appear quiet, the inside was filled with the rhythm of the beats, creating an immersive dance party that was unique to each participant.

Each DJ was assigned a different color — red, green, or blue — and participants could shuffle among the colors to listen to different playlists.

Chip Valencia, who helped work the event, explained the variety of music.

"We have one station that's going to do all the current top hits like Top 40s and stuff like that," Valencia said. "Then we have a '90s and 2000s throwback. Obviously, a lot of Snoop Dogg going on because it's the Snoop Arizona Bowl. And then more like a country alternative rock station. So something for everyone."

Eric Rhodes, vice president of communications for the Arizona Bowl, says the Silent Disco helps people feel like they're in their own world if they would otherwise feel insecure about dancing.

"There’s so much else happening around you, and nobody’s really paying attention to just you, except that group you’re with, and hopefully, you feel comfortable enough with them," Rhodes said. "It’s a way to have a great time, cut loose a little bit, without being the focus of attention.”

Maria Staubs Attendee at silent disco

The Silent Disco has been part of the Downtown Bowl Bash for three years, and its popularity continues to grow.

Rhodes says they are expecting around 10,000 people to attend the bash, which is free to join for anyone looking to dance the night away and ring in the new year.

For first-time attendee Brandon Quiros, the Silent Disco offers a fresh experience compared to traditional events.

"I think it's really cool. I get to listen to music I like. I get to have a good time with other people," Quiros said. "It’s a refreshing pace from going to a regular concert."

But it's more than just a dance party — it’s a way to ring in the new year in a memorable and fun way.

"It’s what New Year’s is all about — making new memories and getting excited for new ones to be made," Valencia said.

The party doesn’t end with the Silent Disco, though. The iconic Taco Drop at midnight is another highlight of the evening, bringing even more excitement to the New Year’s Eve bash.