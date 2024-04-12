Watch Now
Cyclists peddling their way to the 34th Greater Arizona Bicycling Association Bike Swap

GABA bike swap
Posted at 1:47 AM, Apr 12, 2024
2024-04-12

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The cycling community in Tucson is peddling their way to a huge event this weekend. The Greater Arizona Bicycling Association, or GABA, is hosting their 34th bike swap on Sunday, April 14th at Armory Park.

People from all over the state and even as far as Canada come to this event, the organizer Doug Horn said.

"It brings together 4,000 to 5,000 people here with about 100 vendors," he said. "It's those people that are meeting and greeting their friends that they've been on bike rides before."

People will be able to buy and sell bikes, parts and gear from 7am to noon on Sunday, April 14th at Amory Park.

