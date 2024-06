TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire crews are battling a brush fire near Shannon and River Roads.

Crews are on scene of a brush fire in the area of River and Shannon. Please avoid the area. @PimaSheriff pic.twitter.com/qPEBYxGTPj — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) June 12, 2024

The department says the fire is about 20-30 acres in the Santa Cruz River.

They say no structures are threatened but they are asking people to avoid the area.