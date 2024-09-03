Corbett’s celebrates first year with Labor Day festivities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Labor Day, Corbett’s celebrated its first anniversary with a day filled with water-themed activities designed to help visitors cool off and enjoy the end of summer.

Attendees were invited to bring their own inflatable pools, participate in water gun fights, and enjoy reusable water balloons.

The event marked a festive milestone for the establishment, which opened its doors on August 29, 2023. Corbett’s held events all weekend to usher in the anniversary.

Located in the historic Corbett Building, Corbett’s transformed its near-century-old home in dramatic fashion last year. Originally constructed in 1930 and abandoned for decades, the building was revitalized in 2023 through an $8 million investment by Rio Nuevo.

Retaining the Corbett name, the site has been reimagined as a vibrant entertainment complex that features pickleball courts, live music, and diverse dining options. Along with the name, the establishment features artifacts from the historic site.

Hannibal Oyebode, a University of Arizona student, was drawn to the event by friends who mentioned the outdoor pool setup. “It’s a nice break from things,” he said. “You get to relax with your friends and take it easy for a bit before we get back to the grind.”

For many, the day was an opportunity to relax and spend time with loved ones.

“We’re just hanging out and having some quality family time,” said Tucson resident Taryn Gabriel. “Labor Day, I think, is spending quality time with the family, enjoying the outdoors.”

Tucson resident Jules, his wife and two daughters spent the afternoon lobbing water balloons at one another. He says he appreciated the chance to unwind.

“When you work like 50 hours, it’s nice to have an extra day here and there,” Jules said.

Anthony said that the first year of Corbett’s was a success and credited the central location as one primary reason.

“We’re just off 4th Avenue and butted up against 6th Avenue, so we try to tie the two streets together,” he said. “Because there’s always something happening on 4th, and there’s a lot of great businesses here on 6th as well. And we’re kind of the connection between the two.”

Corbett’s hosts regular events throughout the week, including open-play pickleball on Monday evenings, Trivia Tuesday and a special women’s open play on Sundays.

The venue also regularly features live music on weekends.