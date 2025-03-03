CONSTRUCTS Act would fund more construction programs to increase housing supply

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cutting and putting together PVC pipes, students at Pima Community College’s downtown campus learned about the infrastructure it takes to deliver potable water.

Moses Carreras Romero is a plumbing student in the college’s Building and Construction Technologies program. He got a job at 16 years old plumbing and it inspired him to sign up for the program after he saw how many houses benefitted from his services.

“Everyday life wouldn’t be the same without people like plumbers,” Carreras Romero said.

Representative Juan Ciscomani, the Arizona Republican in charge of District 6, recently introduced the CONSTRUCTS Act, which would give more money to community colleges, especially ones in rural areas.

The money would fund construction programs like the one at PCC. It would go towards programs that focus on plumbing, masonry, welding, HVAC, electrical work, and more.

Students like Mariano Verdugo see the program as a way to reach his goals, especially with such a busy schedule.

“I'm trying to balance school and work at the same time as well as my family needs,” Verdugo said.

The bill, if passed into law, would create more flexible classes like the night class Verdugo is in.

“It’s helping me out in the long run like helping my cousin out with his faucet,” he said.

Ciscomani said there’s a shortage of skilled workers and that’s what’s making construction costs higher. He believes that leads to project delays and then more expensive homes.

“New buildings or new homes for families like myself and my family,” Verdugo said about his goal.

The bill would also give scholarships to students.

Carreras Romero said he knows some people that want to go into a trades or construction program but don’t have the financial means to do so.

“It’s fulfilling to the people that would want to do it and the people that can’t get the funding. If they had the funding it really would send that motivation to be able to provide for the community,” he said.

PCC’s vice chancellor for workforce development and lifelong learning Amanda Abens is advocating for the bill. She said it would create more money to expand the classes at the college.

“When we conduct greater outreach and bring in more students and expand our program offerings, it does allow us to continue to expand our faculty staff,” Abens said.

On a statewide scale, expanding construction and trades programs is a bipartisan issue. Governor Katie Hobbs put a extra money towards her Build It AZ program.

Carreras Romero said it’s funding for programs like the one he’s in at PCC that is going to expand opportunities to other people in Southern Arizona.

“At the end of the day it’s a job, but you’re helping the people,” he said.