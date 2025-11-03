Construction set to begin on Tucson’s 100-Acre Wood bike park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is gearing up to break ground on a long-anticipated outdoor recreation project . Construction on the new 100-Acre Wood Bike Park, located at 2801 S. Alvernon Way, is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Nov. 19.

During construction, the park will be closed to the public to allow for environmental cleanup and site preparation, including the movement of fill material used to create the park’s terrain features.

Environmental Services crews will begin cleanup immediately after the closure, with full construction efforts expected to ramp up by Monday, Dec. 8.

CITY OF TUCSON Concept plan for the reconstructed 100-Acre Wood Bike Park

Click here to view the above concept plan larger at tucsonaz.gov.

City officials say that the 100-Acre Wood Bike Park will give Tucson riders of all ages and skill levels a purpose-built space to ride, train, and connect with nature, turning a once underutilized area into one of the city’s most exciting outdoor recreation destinations.

For the past several months, the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department (HCD) has led a collaborative outreach effort to assist individuals previously living on the site. Outreach teams have helped connect people to housing, healthcare, and other vital services.

These coordinated efforts led to 78 households being referred to housing, with move-in activities currently underway. For those not yet placed, the city’s Multidisciplinary Outreach Team (MDOT) has continued providing shelter referrals and resource education since mid-October.

City officials say this approach reflects the “Mayor and Council’s commitment to compassionate, coordinated solutions that address homelessness while ensuring public health and safety.”

Residents living near the site will receive ongoing updates about construction through email listservs, social media, and onsite signage. Non-emergency questions or concerns after the park’s closure can be directed to Tucson 311.