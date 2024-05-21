Construction for Phase 3 and 4 of Grant Road Improvement Project begins Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Grant Road Improvement Project is in Phase 3 and 4. From Alvernon Way to Swan Road (Sparkman Boulevard to Venice Place), upcoming construction will bring six travel lanes, buffered bike lanes, transit stop upgrades and more.

Granite Construction under the City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility are starting this project on the West end of the project area, proceeding East.

Some local businesses along the construction zone—like IRL Cards, a local trading card store—say they're looking forward to the new and improved Grant Road.

IRL Cards is located along the road of construction in the 4444 Grant Square plaza.

Co-owner David Keane tells me the shop isn't worried about the traffic impact, but rather expected it. Keane says they were told about the construction when they signed their lease about a year ago.

"We're pretty excited for the Grant Road expansion overall," Keane said. "I mean obviously there's going to be some troubles as it's actually happening, the traffic on Grant is gonna slow down and that is our main access point right now. However, we do have side access through our side street that connects off of Pima."

Allen's Treasure House is also affected by the road improvement. The store was established on Grant Road and Columbus Boulevard in the 1950s. Owner Stephen Allen has seen decades worth of traffic from the windows of his store.

"Traffic these days is just so heavy," Allen said. "It's really needed because of the traffic congestion."

Allen says the project will cause some trouble with parking and access to the store because with the lane expansion, he's losing a primary parking space.

"All this land here up to the building," described Allen. "That's gonna get taken off and turned into the street."

The first part of Phase 3 and 4 will take place at night. Crews will relocate underground utilities from 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. with lane restrictions in place during these hours.

Both IRL Cards and Allen Treasure House call the construction is necessary and overdue.

"The farther back that we can push that clogging," Keane said. "I think is better for anybody who drives through Tucson. Whether you're here for the whole year or just for the winters."

Phases 3 and 4 are expected to be completed by October 2026.