Compost Cats: New life for food waste

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Compost Cats Bucket Program at the University of Arizona has diverted over 140,000 pounds of food waste in the last three years and they are hoping to add to that number this holiday season.

UArizona Campus and Community Outreach Coordinator for the Office of Sustainability Kenzie Jackson explained the holidays usually lead to more food waste.

She said, “From Thanksgiving celebrations, Christmas, Hanukkah, whatever it may be, families are gathering and we're eating, so we have a lot more food scraps.”

Due to this increase, the program is encouraging community members to participate in its bucket program. The bucket program was started in August 2020 and now has about 600 households with university students participating.

Compost Cats Compost Cats November 2023 flyer

Locations:

UArizona Community Garden, 1400 E Mabel St

Tucson Village Farm, 4210 N Cambell Ave

Tucson CSA, 300 E University Blvd. Unit 146 (CSA members only)