Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMidtown & Downtown News

Actions

Comic-Con returns to Tucson for 15th year

Tucson Comic-Con is back for its 15th year drawing in over 22,000 attendees from all over Arizona.
comuc con.png
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's popular Comic-Con is back for its 15th year, attracting fans from across the state. The event, which starts Friday, Aug. 30, at the Tucson Convention Center, is expected to draw over 22,000 attendees.

Carrie Eutizi, PR manager for Comic-Con, highlighted the event's features, noting that 422 exhibitors will be present. "We have Doug Jones from 'The Shape of Water' and 'Hocus Pocus;' John Ratzenberger from 'Cheers' and numerous Pixar films; Jimmy Hart; Dee Wallace from 'E.T.' and 'Critters;' and Roy Thomas as one of our guests of honor," Eutizi said.

Jimmy Hart, a well-known musician and wrestling manager, said he was excited to attend the event for the first time. "I heard from people who attended last year that Tucson Comic-Con is unbelievable," Hart said. "We’re hoping for double the 22,000 attendees from last year."

The convention will feature interactive maps for easier navigation for attendees, and there is a new entrance on the east side of the center.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MIDTOWN & DOWNTOWN TUCSON RESOURCES

Tucson Mayor & Council Tucson Unified School District
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism