Comic-Con returns to Tucson for 15th year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's popular Comic-Con is back for its 15th year, attracting fans from across the state. The event, which starts Friday, Aug. 30, at the Tucson Convention Center, is expected to draw over 22,000 attendees.

Carrie Eutizi, PR manager for Comic-Con, highlighted the event's features, noting that 422 exhibitors will be present. "We have Doug Jones from 'The Shape of Water' and 'Hocus Pocus;' John Ratzenberger from 'Cheers' and numerous Pixar films; Jimmy Hart; Dee Wallace from 'E.T.' and 'Critters;' and Roy Thomas as one of our guests of honor," Eutizi said.

Jimmy Hart, a well-known musician and wrestling manager, said he was excited to attend the event for the first time. "I heard from people who attended last year that Tucson Comic-Con is unbelievable," Hart said. "We’re hoping for double the 22,000 attendees from last year."

The convention will feature interactive maps for easier navigation for attendees, and there is a new entrance on the east side of the center.