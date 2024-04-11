Clements sentenced to life, showed no remorse according to those in the courtroom

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A long and emotional trial is coming to an end Wednesday morning at the Pima County Superior Court. Christopher Clements has been sentenced to life in the killing of Isabel Celis in 2012.

KGUN 9 spoke with several people outside of the Pima County Superior Court following the sentencing of Clements, including two former alternate jurors who served in another murder case in which he was found guilty.

One of those alternate jurors from that 2022 case, who asked to remain anonymous, said, "This court may be over today for this case, but it doesn’t change the fact that they will never have their child back."

Clements has been sentenced to life in prison on all counts relating to the death of 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012. Inside the courtroom, Isabel’s parents, Sergio and Becky Celis, delivered emotional impact statements.

"We all are going to serve a life sentence of this inescapable, never-ending nightmare," said an emotional Sergio Celis.

Her mother, Becky, said, "Isabel’s favorite place in the world was home, and he ruined that for her. For her brothers. For us, her parents."

Just outside the courthouse, Chief Detective Fabian Pacheco, who served as an executive officer during the time of Isabel’s disappearance, called Clements evil.

"A ruthless, remorseless individual that now will not be in our community, or in society."

The two people who served as alternate jurors during Clement’s 2022 murder trial for the killing of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzales also sat in on Wednesday's sentencing for the conclusion of this case. Emotional, they offered empathy to the Celis family.

"As a mom, that’s what's really hard because they have a life sentence. Their lives will never be the same again," the woman said. "They’ll never have their daughter. To hear them mention all the things they’re going to miss; her growing up, her getting married, her having a family, her being there is so hard to hear."